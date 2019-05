Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mairead McGuinness is the first Irish MEP to be elected to the European Parliament.

She got through on the first count for this constituency – the Midlands/North-West.

Ms. McGuinness (FG) has served as Vice-President of the European Parliament since 2017, and has served as an MEP since 2004.

She exceeded the quota of almost 119 thousand by a significant margin, securing over 134 thousand first preference votes.

Her excess votes will now be redistributed.