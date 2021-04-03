Mairéad Farrell to give oration at Galway Sinn Féin online Easter 1916 commemoration event

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Sinn Féin will hold its annual Easter 1916 commemoration event online tomorrow (Easter Sunday).

The 105th anniversary of the rising would normally be commemorated in Eyre Square and around the county but cannot be this year due to public health restrictions.

This year’s online programme will include an oration by Sinn Féin Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell, as well a remembrance ceremony for the republicans who died.

The commemoration, including readings and oration, will be available on Galway West Sinn Féin Facebook page from 1pm tomorrow afternoon.