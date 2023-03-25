Mairead Farrell suggests Government bringing Ireland “full circle” back to 2008

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Mairead Farrell says she has an awful sense that the Government is bringing Ireland “full circle” back to 2008.

Speaking during a debate in the Dáil, she argued it hasn’t done close to enough to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

And she said rents prices are out of control – and claimed the Government is now presiding over people being thrown out on the streets.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said the reality is, the current situation is a direct result of Government policy.