Mairead Farrell slams Government praise for economy as people suffer with spiraling costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the Government can’t in one breath praise the economy – and in the next, say there aren’t funds to support people.

It comes as senior Ministers meet later to discuss fresh cost of living supports.

It’s expected an announcement will be made after next Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting to help families cope with rising prices.

The Minister for Finance has said any decisions on easing the cost of living crisis will have to be affordable.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell said the Government are out of touch.