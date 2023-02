Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is slamming the youth mental health system that she says is failing children.

Deputy Farrell cites that 40 children in the West have been waiting to be seen for over 39 weeks, with one waiting over a year.

The local TD also says there is a waiting time of 17 weeks for Galway mental health service Jigsaw, making it the third worst in the country.

Deputy Farrell says the access to support is not good enough: