Mairead Farrell says students being priced out of student accommodation market due to reliance on vulture funds

Share story:

Many students are being priced out of the student accommodation market because of Government over-reliance on vulture funds.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who told the Dáil this means that many students are effectively being locked-out of third level education.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said what students need is affordable and basic accommodation – but that’s not what’s being provided.