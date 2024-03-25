25 March 2024
Mairead Farrell says students being priced out of student accommodation market due to reliance on vulture funds
Many students are being priced out of the student accommodation market because of Government over-reliance on vulture funds.
That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who told the Dáil this means that many students are effectively being locked-out of third level education.
Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said what students need is affordable and basic accommodation – but that’s not what’s being provided.