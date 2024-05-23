Mairead Farrell says stronger Government focus needed on supporting craft apprenticeships

Government needs to give greater focus to the support of craft apprenticeships.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who’s told the Dáil that Government is falling far, far short of targets set for overall apprenticeships.

But she said when it comes to craft apprenticeships, crucial for the construction sector, no targets have been set at all.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued Government cannot continue to overlook the situation.