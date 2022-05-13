Mairead Farrell says people her age have lost hope of home ownership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Mairead Farell says people her age are looking to the future and starting to lose all hope they will ever own a home.

Speaking in the Dáil, the 32 year old Sinn Fein Deputy said many are coming home after a hard days work into overcrowded living situations or their parents spare room.

She launched a scathing attack on the Government’s attempts to tackle the situation, citing the recent revelation that just 75 affordable homes will be delivered in Galway each year.

Deputy Farrell argued not only is that figure abysmal – but the first homes are still years away.

And she took aim at Galway’s Government TD’s.