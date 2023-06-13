Mairead Farrell says national plan needed to combat scams and fraud

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major national plan is needed to combat the massive recent increase in financial fraud and scams.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who says people are getting caught by increasingly sophisticated operations.

She says since 2019, account takeover fraud has risen by almost 600 percent, while phishing scams have increased by more than 400 percent.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says the Government was advised that a national plan is needed – but nothing has happened.