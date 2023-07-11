Mairead Farrell says Government “waltzing into disaster” on nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is “waltzing into disaster” when it comes to nursing home care in this country.

That’s the view of Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell, who says the Government has not done close to enough to halt the closure of homes nationwide.

She told the Dáil that 34 homes have closed since 2020 and many providers are now indicating they won’t survive until the end of the year.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said the Government has tried to intervene to a limited extent, but what is has done to date has clearly failed to work.

She argued that immediate and urgent action is needed to not only halt closures, but expand capacity.