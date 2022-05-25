Mairead Farrell says Government “tone deaf” over rental crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell says the Government is “tone deaf” over the ongoing crisis in the rental sector.

She told the Dáil there’s an endless stream of people attending her office at Bohermore to seek help for their housing situation.

She once again highlighted the huge number of properties available on short-term platforms like AirBnB – but a total lack of properties on rental platforms like Daft.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argues the Government is effectively doing nothing to make a real impact on the situation.