Galway Bay FM

29 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Mairead Farrell says Government “dramatically failing students” over lack of dedicated accommodation

Share story:
Mairead Farrell says Government “dramatically failing students” over lack of dedicated accommodation

The Government is “dramatically failing students” over a lack of capital investment in dedicated accommodation.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell, who has raised the issue in the Dáil.

She claimed year after year, the student housing crisis has gotten worse under this Government, with higher levels of panic setting in every September.

Deputy Farrell wasn’t impressed when told that very good progress has been made in recent years.

Share story:

Confusion remains over ticketing of drivers in Tuam town

There is still confusion over the ticketing system for parking in Tuam town. Locals previously raised concerns that wardens are ‘ticket happy’...

Vodafone to upgrade to 4G and 5G networks across Galway City next month

Vodafone is to permanently upgrade its networks to 4G and 5G across Galway City next month It follows a €8 million investment in networks across the cit...

Pupils from Ardrahan and Corofin win awards at national coding competition

Pupils from schools in Ardrahan and Corofin have won awards at the National Scratch Coding Finals in UL. The competition is organised by Lero, the Science...

Sense of neighbourhood to be key focus of city conference on urbanism

The second annual contemporary urbanism conference is taking place at Galway city’s Hardiman Hotel tomorrow and Thursday. Irish and International sp...