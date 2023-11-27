Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

Mairead Farrell says Gaeltacht schools being left in the “ha’penny place”

Many Gaeltacht schools are being left in the “ha’penny place” over how funding is distributed.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who has raised the issue in the Dáil.

She said voluntary schools get a bilingual grant per student – but ETB schools don’t get the same grant, despite the fact most Gaeltacht schools are ETB schools.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said it should be a simple issue to address.

