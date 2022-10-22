Mairead Farrell says financial wrongdoers can no longer hide behind a “corporate veil”

A local TD says we can no longer allow situations where financial professionals who engage in wrongdoing can hide behind a “corporate veil”.

Deputy Mairead Farrell was contributing to a Dáil debate on new legislation that would allow for greater individual accountability.

It would mean specific people could be more easily pursued directly for misconduct, rather than an overall firm.

Welcoming the proposed changes, Deputy Farrell, who previously worked in finance, said there has always been a culture of no personal responsibility.