Mairead Farrell says “drip-feed” from Pascal Donohue has seriously damaged Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Serious questions are brewing for Minister Pascal Donohue later today – and it’s vital he actually listens to them and responds, rather than rattle off a pre-prepared script.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell.

It’s as the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform is due to address the Dáil for a second time today on the controversy over his election expenses.

It’s emerged this morning that businessman Michael Stone also paid for postering to be carried out for Minister Donohoe in the 2020 election, as well as the 2016 campaign.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Farrell says it’s a crazy situation, when Minister Donohue is supposed to be responsible for political standards and ethics.