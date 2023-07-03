Mairead Farrell quotes Shakespeare in Dáil over “scandalous” student fees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell has quoted Shakespeare in the Dáil to highlight the “scandalous” fees facing third level students.

She said Ireland is known as the land of saints and scholars – but we shouldn’t have a situation where scholars can only be scholars if they have the money to do so.

She argued the constitutions guarantee of free education does not translate into reality and many people face huge barriers in accessing education. .

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said that remains a basic fact no matter what way the Government tries to dress it up.