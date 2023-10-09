Mairead Farrell questions Health Minister on medical card holders unable to access dental care

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has questioned the Health Minister on the difficulties facing medical card holders trying to access dental card.

The Sinn Fein TD told Stephen Donnelly that she’s innundated with calls on the issue.

She said there’s 30 dentists in the city and another 11 in the county on paper – but in reality, that’s just not the case.

Speaking in response, Minister Donnelly said a lot of work has been done on the issue and the fees paid to dentists have increased by about 50%.

And Minister Donnelly said the amount the Government pays dentists under the scheme compares favorably to other EU countries.