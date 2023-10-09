Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Mairead Farrell questions Health Minister on medical card holders unable to access dental care

Share story:
Mairead Farrell questions Health Minister on medical card holders unable to access dental care

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has questioned the Health Minister on the difficulties facing medical card holders trying to access dental card.

The Sinn Fein TD told Stephen Donnelly that she’s innundated with calls on the issue.

She said there’s 30 dentists in the city and another 11 in the county on paper – but in reality, that’s just not the case.

Speaking in response, Minister Donnelly said a lot of work has been done on the issue and the fees paid to dentists have increased by about 50%.

And Minister Donnelly said the amount the Government pays dentists under the scheme compares favorably to other EU countries.

Share story:

Assistive technology roadshow to visit Galway on World Sight Day

An assistive technology roadshow is set to visit Galway city later this week to showcase AI-powered sight solutions. Sight and Sound Technology Ireland wi...

Teagasc family farm clinic to take place in Gort tomorrow

One of Teagasc’s upcoming family farm clinics will be held in Gort tomorrow The free event aims to give farming families an opportunity to talk to e...

Cash injection for Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board

Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is set to receive a cash injection of €190,000. It’s part of a nationwide investment of €5.4m anno...

200 submissions to Galway city's first draft climate action plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 submissions have been received by Galway City Council for the development of its first Climate Action Plan. Act...