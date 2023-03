Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell has introduced a bill in the Dáil that aims to provide for greater oversight of standards and ethics in political life.

The legislation would give greater powers of investigation to SIPO – the Standards in Public Office Commission.

It also seeks to make it an offence for Oireachtas members to willfully fail to disclose their private interests.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Farrell said that’s a critically important part of her proposal.