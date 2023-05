Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has questioned if those sitting on the Government benches are living in some sort of “alternative reality”.

The Sinn Fein TD was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on the housing crisis.

She argued the Government isn’t doing enough – and pointed out the eviction ban was lifted in the full knowledge it would increase homelessness.

And Deputy Farrell took exception to a claim that the Sinn Fein Party is “gaslighting” young people.