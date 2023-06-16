Mairead Farrell critical of Government failure to abolish sub-minimum wage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell says it’s hard to fathom how the Government has not abolished the sub-minimum wage.

The national minimum wage is €11.30, but those under the age of 20 are not entitled to the full amount.

A 19 year old is entitled to 90% of the minimum wage, an 18 year old to 80%, and a 17 year old to just 70%.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says it’s crazy that this system has been allowed to continue, when it’s been abolished in many other EU countries.

And she said now more than ever, with the cost of living crisis, it needs to be looked at.