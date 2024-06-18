Galway Bay FM

18 June 2024

Mairead Farrell critical of Government “all or nothing” approach to EU migration pact

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is criticising the Government’s “all or nothing” approach to the EU migration pact.

The pact is a new set of rules managing migration, including faster processing, improved screening, and improved central database.

Government is set to fast-track the pact into Irish law – but critics say it’ll allow the EU to make immigration decisions for Ireland.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell said it has some good aspects – but others aren’t so good.

She was asked by John Morley if she thought the Irish people would vote for the pact in a hypothetical referendum.

