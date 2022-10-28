Mairead Farrell compares vacant homes tax to “boat full of holes”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has compared the Government’s new vacant homes tax to a “boat full of holes”.

Addressing the Finance Minister in the Dáil, she said it’s something that most people will welcome given the current housing crisis.

But the Sinn Fein deputy argued the Government has structured the self-assessed tax in such a vague way that it’s entirely avoidable.

One issue she raised was a lack of clarity over the rule that it won’t apply to properties occupied for more than 30 days a year.