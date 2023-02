Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell is claiming small rural businesses are being discriminated against by a new scheme.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme supports businesses with their energy bills but does not cover LPG gas or oil.

Deputy Farrell says many off-the-grid homes and businesses rely on LPG for energy access.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mairéad Farrell says business owners should speak up on the impacts the exclusion is having.