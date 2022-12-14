Mairead Farrell chastises Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan in housing debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has angrily chastised the Taoiseach and Minister Eamon Ryan during a heated debate on housing.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said it was “incredible” that Michael Martin suggested that anger from the opposition is entirely rehearsed.

She further took aim at Minister Eamon Ryan’s claim that the opposition are engaging in “divisory” politics.

It’s as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien rebuffed calls for him to be sacked while winning a Dáil confidence motion last night.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said if anything, the Government’s inaction has united people of all age and social groups.