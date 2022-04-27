Mairéad Farrell calls on Galway West TDs to outline their position on controversial turf sale ban ahead of vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin TD for Galway West Mairéad Farrell has called on government TDs in the constituency to set out how they will vote on tonight’s Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil that calls for the scrapping of the proposed ban on the sale of turf.

She argues the government’s plan to ban the sale and supply of turf from September is yet another sign that they are out of touch with rural communities and the cost of living crisis that is hitting workers families hard.

Later, the Dáil will vote on a Sinn Féin motion seeking to scrap upcoming restrictions on the commercial sale of turf.

The regulations are due to take effect in September, and have caused anger among rural backbenchers in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Eamon Ryan says the ban will only target retail outlets and has indicated that communities of under 500 people will be exempt.

Deputy Mairead Farrell told Galway Bay fm news, the government’s plan punishes communities who rely on turf, instead of introducing measures to support communities in transitioning away from this form of heating.

She’s calling on government TDs in the Galway West constituency to come out and say if they support the ban:

Galway Bay fm news has contacted all Galway West TDs to outline their position, with no statements yet received.