Main works contract for Headford Road’s Kirwan roundabout to be awarded this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The main works contract on a major redevelopment of the Kirwan roundabout on the city’s Headford road, near the Menlo Park Hotel, is expected to be awarded this month.

This is subject to change depending on the level of COVID 19 restrictions which may impact on the commencement of construction.

The multi-million euro project will see the current five-arm roundabout transformed into a four-arm traffic light junction.

Its aim is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion at peak times and offer increased safety to pedestrians and cyclists.

Previous estimates stated that around 40 thousand vehicles pass through the Kirwan roundabout every day between the hours of 7am and 7pm.