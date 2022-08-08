Madra “overwhelmed” with dog surrender requests

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara-based animal charity says it can’t find the words to explain how overwhelmed it is with dog surrender requests.

Madra has stopped taking calls from outside Galway and Mayo as a result of the massive backlog.

It’s blaming the cost of living crisis, shortage of appropriate accommodation and sudden re-opening post covid for the problem.

Founder Marina Fiddler says dogs with behavioural issues are coming into them on a regular basis because of those issues.

Photo by Jorge Gardner on Unsplash