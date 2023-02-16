MADRA announce €30,000 spaying scheme

RT

Galway dog rescue and adoption service, MADRA, has launched a scheme to encourage dog owners to spay female dogs.

Almost €30,000 in funding has been pledged towards the initiative.

‘Millie’s Fund’ is named for a pup who died shortly after being found locked in a crate.

Galway County Council will partner with MADRA on the scheme ans applications will open on Mother’s Day, the 19th of March.

MADRA co-founder Marina Fiddler talked to our reported Rachel Timoney about how desperate the situation is getting,