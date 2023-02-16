MADRA announce €30,000 spaying scheme

RT
Galway dog rescue and adoption service, MADRA, has launched a scheme to encourage dog owners to spay female dogs.
Almost €30,000 in funding has been pledged towards the initiative.
‘Millie’s Fund’ is named for a pup who died shortly after being found locked in a crate.
Galway County Council will partner with MADRA on the scheme ans applications will open on Mother’s Day, the 19th of March.
MADRA co-founder Marina Fiddler talked to our reported Rachel Timoney about how desperate the situation is getting,