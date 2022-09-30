Macnas to welcome special visitor over Halloween

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Galway is set to welcome a unique visitor over the Halloween weekend.

Macnas have announced that they are expecting the giant CON MÓR to emerge from the River Corrib.

Giant expert Marjorie Morrigan identified CON MÓR, a member of the Irish legends, Tuatha Dé Danann, as originating from an Island of Giants off the coast of Connaught.

CON MÓR was known to love all things nature, especially birds. Spectators are encouraged to bring feathers for CON MÓR when going to see him.

Noeline Kavanagh, Artistic Director of Macnas, tells us what we can expect from the giant,