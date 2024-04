MacManus green credentials

Companies must live up their green credentials – or release their claim to them.

That’s according to local MEP Chris MacManus, as the Green Claims Directive has passed through the European Parliament.

He says it’s a win for transparency for consumers, and accountability for companies.

Sinn Fein MEP for Midlands North West MacManus says companies have been allowed to hide behind unfounded claims for too long.