M6 remains closed as investigations continue into fatal crash near Ballinasloe that claimed 4 lives

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 Motorway remains closed this afternoon as investigations continue into a fatal crash near Ballinasloe that claimed four lives.

The incident – which involved three vehicles – occurred yesterday evening at around 7.40pm between Junction 14 and Junction 15.

Forensic Collision Investigators remain at the scene this afternoon, having begun their examination at first light this morning.

Emergency services were at the site of the crash within minutes of the incident but four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

While a fifth is in hospital after the collision last night on the M6 westbound approach at Poolboy.

It is believed a car had been travelling down the wrong side of the motorway and hit two other vehicles.

Local traffic diversions are likely to remain in place for some time while an investigation of the crash site continues.

Gardai and the Road Safety Authority have now issued a joint safety appeal.

As six people have died on Irish roads within the last 24 hours – two in Meath as well as the four in Ballinasloe.

Weather warnings for heavy rainfall are in place for several counties, and officials have urged all road users to slow down and drive cautiously.