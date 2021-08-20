M6 remains closed as Gardai conclude technical examination following fatal collision near Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Garda forensic collision investigators have concluded a technical examination of the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe following a fatal collision, but the road remains closed.

Four people lost their lives in the crash, which happened last evening at around 7.40pm westbound between Junction 14 and Junction 15.

One of those who died was an infant child.

The incident involved three vehicles, and it’s believed one vehicle had been travelling the wrong way for a considerable distance prior to the collision.

A technical examination is now understood to have been completed, but the road remains closed due to damage caused to barriers.

Gardai are working to identify all four victims of the crash, but further details are not expected to be released this evening.

A fifth person was also hospitalised following last evening’s crash, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.