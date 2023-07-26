M6 re-opens to traffic following death of man in early morning incident near Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 has re-opened to traffic following the death of man in tragic circumstances near Athenry early this morning

The man was involved in a single vehicle collision but when he got out of his car he was struck by a lorry

The man in 50s was fatally injured and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination

The male lorry driver, also aged in his 50s, was uninjured

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident

A technical examination of the scene at Ballygarraun West meant the road was closed for 12 hours

It re-opened shortly after 5pm