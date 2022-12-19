M6 Lane closures today, tomorrow and Wednesday at Ballinasloe and Oranmore junctions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There will be M6 night-time lane closures today, tomorrow and Wednesday at Ballinasloe and Oranmore junctions.

N6 Operations Ltd, working on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland is installing 5 Variable Message Signs along the motorway between Junction 14 East Ballinasloe and Junction 19 Oranmore.

Tonight the motorway will close on the M6 Eastbound between Junction 19 Oranmore and Junction 18 Rathmorrissey, from 10pm to 6am.

A diversion route will be in place, via the old N6 and re-joining the M6 Motorway at J17 Athenry.

Tomorrow the Eastbound Lane 1 will close between Junction 17 Athenry and Junction 16 Loughrea, from 8am to 2pm.

Also tomorrow, the Westbound lane 1 will close between Junction 16 Loughrea and Junction 17 Athenry, from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday 20th December. Lane 2 will remain open at all times.

On Wednesday the Eastbound Lane 1 will close between Junction 16 Loughrea and Junction 15 West Ballinasloe, from 8am to 2pm.

Also on Wednesday Westbound Lane 1 will close between Junction 14 East Ballinasloe and Junction 15 West Ballinasloe, from 11am to 8pm. Lane 2 will remain open at all times.