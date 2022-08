Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The M6 Eastbound between Junction 14 Ballinasloe and Junction 13 Athlone West is to close tomorrow for essential repairs.

Galway County Council have advised it is required to replace a section of pavement before lane 1 can be reopened to live traffic.

The closure will happen between 6am and 9pm with all traffic travelling east diverted.

A map of the diversion can be found below…