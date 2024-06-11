Luke Ming Flanagan on course to top poll in Midlands Northwest constituency

Luke ‘Ming Flanagan’ is on course to top the poll in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

They are now into Count 5 at the TF Royal in Castlebar.

It still might be a few days before there’s a final result here in Castlebar, but Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen, Maria Walsh and Ciarán Mullooly are in pole position to take the 5 seats.

Sinn Fein, who were up as high as 40% in opinion polls for the Midlands Northwest constituency last year, look set to lose out.

Meanwhile questions may raised about Fianna Fails three candidate strategy, Barry Cowen, Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney received almost 150,000 first preference votes between them.