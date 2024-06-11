Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Luke Ming Flanagan on course to top poll in Midlands Northwest constituency

Share story:
Luke Ming Flanagan on course to top poll in Midlands Northwest constituency

Luke ‘Ming Flanagan’ is on course to top the poll in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

They are now into Count 5 at the TF Royal in Castlebar.

It still might be a few days before there’s a final result here in Castlebar, but Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen, Maria Walsh and Ciarán Mullooly are in pole position to take the 5 seats.

Sinn Fein, who were up as high as 40% in opinion polls for the Midlands Northwest constituency last year, look set to lose out.

Meanwhile questions may raised about Fianna Fails three candidate strategy, Barry Cowen, Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney received almost 150,000 first preference votes between them.

Share story:

University of Galway SU President believes there's always a place for sit-down exams

The University of Galway Students’ Union says he doesn’t believe we should ever be completely scrapping Leaving Certificate Exams. However, he...

Galway RNLI rescues three people after boat capsizes off Salthill

The Galway RNLI has rescued three people after a boat capsized in Salthill. The crew launched late last evening after a small boat was reported to be in d...

Unprecedented success for 30th anniversary Croí charity cycle with over 700 participants

The 30th Croí Corrib Charity Cycle concluded with resounding success on Sunday, as over 700 enthusiastic cyclists pedaled their way through the picturesq...

Fourth count for Midlands North West Euro elections gets underway from 10

Fine Gael are set to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest European constituency. Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh got over 145,000 first preference votes...