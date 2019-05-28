Luke Ming Flanagan on course to get second MEP seat in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Following the sixth count of the Midlands-North West European Parliament vote held at the Royal Theatre in Castlebar, Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan still remains on course to become the second MEP to be elected following the election of Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness yesterday.

Ming’s current total of 87,964 is still well short of the quota of 118,986 but he is 8,936 clear of Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is currently on 71,425 and is currently in position to win the fourth seat with Independent Peter Casey and the Green’s Saoirse McHugh now needing a very strong distribution of votes in the upcoming seventh and eighth counts.

Counting will continue in Castlebar until well into the evening and it is unclear if another candidate will be elected tonight.

