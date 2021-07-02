Lucky Galway ticket holder scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lucky Galway ticket holder has scooped a prize of €50,000 with Prize Bonds

The Prize Bond number VJ 370419 is held in Galway and was purchased in 2013.

Meanwhile, a Ballinasloe player won €40,000 in Wednesday night’s national lotto draw.

The player came within just one number of winning the four and half million euro jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ashtree Stores in Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe on Monday 26th June.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were: 33, 38, 39, 40, 43, 45 and the bonus was 18.