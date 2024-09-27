Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops fifty thousand euro

27 September 2024
~1 minutes read
Two members of the Gardaí have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue of a man from the water at Dunguaire in Kinvara earlier...
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley is set to visit iconic pubs across the Westend this weekend. Known as Trolley Parton, the cart will be serving f...
A major protest is planned in Loughrea this Sunday, over struggles to get new sports facilities. Local groups have been crying out for a pitch for the are...
The annual blackberry festival, Féile na bPuiteachaí returns to Inis Meáin this weekend. The Gaeltacht event celebrates all the uses of this small frui...