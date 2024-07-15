Galway Bay FM

15 July 2024

Lucky escape for three people rescued from dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór

Three people are recovering today after being rescued from a dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór

The Aran Islands lifeboat came to the aid of the three people drifting in the fiberglass dinghy early yesterday (sun july 14)

The lifeboat, with six volunteer crew, made its way to the scene, north east of Inis Mór, assisted by those onboard the dinghy having shot a flare into the sky

They were safe and well and wearing lifejackets, but due to the intake of the water they had to be taken off the vessel quickly

The crew began to pump the water out of the dinghy and to tow the small vessel towards Ros A Mhíl

Costello Bay Coast Guard alongside took over the tow of the dinghy to the nearby slipway

The lifeboat brought the three dinghy occupants safely to shore

 

 

