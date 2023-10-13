Lowest allocation of newly sworn-in Gardai to go the North-West which covers Galway

The lowest allocation of newly sworn-in Gardai is to go to the North-West which covers Galway.

126 new Gardaí graduated from Templemore today, but just 11 are being allocated to the North West.

Galway City West Councillor Niall McNelis says this low number is simply not good enough for this region:

Councillor McNelis says in addition, the numbers cited at the Regional Headquarters in Renmore are misleading: