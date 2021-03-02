Low number of Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals remains stable over recent days

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The low number of people being treated for Covid-19 at Galway’s public hospitals has remained stable in recent days.

There are currently 12 people being treated at UHG, of whom 5 are in the ICU.

While at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 6 patients being treated for the virus, with a single patient in ICU.

The figure for UHG is 50 percent lower than this day last week, while the figure for Portiuncula is a very slight increase of 2 patients.

It comes as nationally, the number of patients across the hospital system with Covid-19 has fallen below 500 for the first time in 2021.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says key indicators show Ireland’s coming to the end of this period of the pandemic.

But he says while our numbers are moving in the right direction, progress is slow…

