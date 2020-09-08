Louth councillor Colm Markey prepares to replace Mairead McGuinness in Europe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Louth county councillor Colm Markey is preparing to become an MEP for the Midlands -North West constituency following the selection of Mairead McGuinness as European Commissioner designate.

Fine Gael Councillor Colm Markey said he is honoured to take up the post and will work hard to serve the interests of the Irish people while in the European Parliament.

Colm Markey was first elected to Louth County Council in 2009 and is a former President of Macra na Feirme.

He has a background is in agriculture and has vowed to work on the crucial area of Brexit to secure the interests of Irish agriculture, fisheries, export businesses and the wider economy.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Markey will be a great addition to Fine Gael’s team in the European Parliament.