26 February 2024

Loughrea woman to be awarded Member of the Order of Australia for pancreatic cancer awareness work

Loughrea woman to be awarded Member of the Order of Australia for pancreatic cancer awareness work

A Loughrea woman is set to receive a Member of the Order of Australia for her work in researching and raising funds for pancreatic cancer awareness later this year.

Caroline Kelly is originally from Gurtymadden but has since become a citizen of Sydney.

She co-founded PanKind, the Australian Cancer Foundation in 2008 which focuses on positive change in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients.

The charity has raised over 11 million Australian dollars over the years in various fundraising efforts, such as the ‘Put your Foot Down’ Walks.

Caroline was named on the Honours List for Australia Day last month, and will receive the award later this year from Australian Governor-General David Hurley in a special ceremony.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to Caroline about Pankind and her achievement:

 

