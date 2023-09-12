Galway Bay FM

12 September 2023

Loughrea traffic lights will not return to original sequence

Galway bay fm newsroom – Traffic lights at the West Bridge in Loughrea will not be returned to their old sequence.

The new sequence is being blamed for causing major traffic delays, with locals expressing their frustration with councillors.

A review, due this month, will explore what changes can be made to the new sequence, but councillors have been told it will not revert back to old ways.

Councillor Moegie Maher is calling for full transparency in that review:

