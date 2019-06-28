Loughrea town water supply declared safe to drink

A Loughrea Councillor has confirmed that water in the town supply is completely safe to drink following the results of an independent analysis.

Cllr Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher organised independent tests to be carried out on the town’s water supply following reports of quality issues such as taste and smell.

Previous tests conducted by Irish Water and the HSE had cleared the supply for human consumption.

Three separate samples were collected from around the town and analysed at UHG.

The tests confirmed Irish Water’s previous results that the water is safe to drink.

Cllr Maher says the supply in Loughrea completely complies with national drinking water regulations