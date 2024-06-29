Galway Bay FM

29 June 2024

Loughrea Toastmaster Celebrates 40 Years’ Membership

A member of East Galway Speakers has recently received an award to mark 40 years as a Toastmaster.

James Linnane who lives in Mountbellew, is the longest serving Toastmaster in Connacht/Ulster and is also a member of The West’s Awake Toastmasters club, based in Claremorris.

The retired Department of Agriculture Veterinary Inspector has been involved in conducting speechcraft programmes for transition year classes in schools in Galway and Athlone.

The next meeting of The East Galway Speakers is on Monday 8th July in Comworks, Station Road, Loughrea, at 8pm.

 

