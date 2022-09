Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Loughrea is to benefit from a LEADER grant from Galway Rural Development.

The grant, amounting to €167,800, will be put towards the Comworks Enterprise Hub.

The Hub will house a high quality workspace, meeting facilities and high-speed Internet to help over 70 entrepreneurs and remote workers.

The Loughrea Hub is another LEADER approved project in Galway, with over €1 million now provided in development grants.