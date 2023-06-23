Loughrea saw largest rise in HAP properties in Galway last year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Loughrea was the area of Galway which saw the largest rise in HAP properties last year.

CSO figures show over 3,200 Galway properties had tenants in receipt of the Housing Assistance payment at the end of 2022 – a slight decrease on 2021.

Loughrea saw a 6.3% increase in HAP properies, while Connemara South, Galway City East, Galway City Central and Athenry-Oranmore also saw slight increases.

The number of properties with tenants in receipt of HAP dropped by almost 10 percent in Connemara North.

While Tuam, Ballinasloe, Gort-Kinvara and Galway City West also saw a decline in HAP properties.

Eamonn Torsney has more on the national picture: