26 September 2024

Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand

Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro.

A lucky Quick Pick player has now scooped €250,000, purchasing their ticket yesterday at SuperValu, Loughrea Shopping Centre.

It comes less than a fortnight after a player in Westside won over a million euro in a special EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle on September 13th.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were 23, 26, 29, 30, 40, 42 and the Bonus was 39.

